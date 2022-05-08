SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a body was found in the bed of a truck abandoned in a Queensborough alley early Sunday evening.

Officers found the body while responding to a suspicious vehicle call just after 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue.

Officers searching in and around the gold Dodge Ram discovered the body of a black male in the bed of the truck covered by a tarp. Police say the man, believed to be in his mid to late 50s, appears to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

SPD’s violent crime detectives and the coroner’s office were notified, and crime scene investigators processed the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.