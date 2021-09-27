Body found in burned-out car in North Shreveport; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a burned-out car with a body inside was found late Sunday night in North Shreveport.

Police say it was discovered near North Industry Road and Roy Road in the area of the Industrial Park after someone called 911 reporting a fire. The fire department responded to the scene and called the police when the body was found.

The remains have been sent for an autopsy and identification.

Police say at this point in the investigation, foul play is suspected until or unless otherwise determined.