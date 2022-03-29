SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on scene at the Foxborough apartments in the Huntington Park neighborhood, where a body was found in a car.

According to police, a male’s body was found in a white Dodge Challenger around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Sgt. Angie Wilhite says the man is believed to have died from what appears to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Shreveport police are asking residents in the area to check their cameras if they are participating in the Doorbell Camera Program, or to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.