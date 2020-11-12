Body found in N. Shreveport apartment, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered inside an apartment Thursday morning in north Shreveport.

Police have not released the name of the man whose body was found Thursday morning inside an apartment at Bayou Oaks, but family members have identified him as 29-year-old Derrick Patterson.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Shreveport Police responded to a shooting call at the Bayou Oaks Apartments in the 2100 block of Grimmett Dr.

According to SPD detectives, the man had not been shot but had suffered trauma to his upper body. They also believe the man had been dead for several hours and that his death may have resulted from an incident that happened overnight.

There are no suspects at this time but police are questioning someone who may know what happened.