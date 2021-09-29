Body found near railroad tracks in Vivian; CPSO investigating

VIVAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found late Wednesday night in North Vivian.

Police say it was discovered near Northeast Front St. and Newport St around 9:20 p.m. 13 units have responded to the scene.

It is not known yet whether the remains are those of a male or female.

CSI and detectives from the CPSO are on the way to Vivian. Foul play is suspected until or unless otherwise determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.