Bond set for mother of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Lanaya Cardwell, the mother charged with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Allen appeared in court on Friday morning.

The hearing was postponed to give her court-appointed attorney time to review the case. Cardwell did suggest she wanted to seek her own representation outside of a court-appointed lawyer.

She will reappear in front of the judge on Monday, Oct. 4.

Cardwell’s bond is currently set at $300,000.

