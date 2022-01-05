Bond set for Texarkana woman accused of intentionally hitting man with car

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a man with her car at a Texarkana apartment and fleeing the scene.

According to police, 30-year-old Breanna George was fighting with a man on May 24 at an apartment on West 11th Street when she hit the man with her car.

George fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital for mild injuries.

George was arrested in Garland, Texas on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violating probation and was extradited to Bowie County on Dec. 9.

She is now held at the Bi-State Jail on a bond of $150,000.