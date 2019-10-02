2 in custody after shots fired call near BTW HS, lockdown lifted

Two people are in custody following a search that prompted a lockdown at Booker T. Washington High School Wednesday morning after shots were reportedly fired in the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are in custody following a search that prompted a lockdown at Booker T. Washington High School Wednesday morning after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Shreveport police say a man reported that he was shot at by three teens he caught tampering with his vehicle at Norma and Anna St. near the high school just after 11 a.m. The third person has not been found.

No one was injured.

Shreveport police have not yet confirmed the ages and names of the two people taken into custody for questioning.

