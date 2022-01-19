Bossier armed robbery suspect found, arrested Wednesday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery in Bossier City Tuesday left another man injured.

Jason Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder after a search following a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Tuesday. The Bossier City Violent Crimes Unit, Special Operations Services, and US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force found Williams on the 2000 block of North Hearne in Shreveport.

A search was underway for Williams after a shooting at the Orchard apartments, where a 49-year-old man was shot through the hand, and the bullet lodged in his leg during an armed robbery in the parking lot. The man was taken to Ochsner for treatment in non-life-threatening condition.

Williams will be transferred to the Bossier Parish Max facility after booking in Shreveport.