Bossier authorities need help identifying men wanted in Target theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying two men accused of stealing a laptop and other items from a Bossier City business.

The theft happened back on Jan. 21 at the Target in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a black male go to the computer section of the store and hide an HP Chromebook Laptop. A white male was also caught on camera hiding a yeti microphone and a Bose computer speaker on the bottom rack of a shopping cart.

The two men left the store and got into a Tan Chevy Truck.

Alleged vehicle used in Target theft, Photo courtesy: Bossier City Police Department

Men wanted in Target theft, Photo courtesy: Bossier City Police Department

Man wanted in Target theft,Photo courtesy: Bossier City Police Department

Anyone who can identify these two men is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/ to submit a tip.