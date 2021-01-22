Bossier authorities on the hunt for 2 people wanted for car burglary, using victim’s ID to establish line of credit

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier authorities need your help identifying two people accused of burglarizing a car and then using the victim’s identification to establish a line of credit.

According to detectives with the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, back in December a man and a woman allegedly broke into a woman’s vehicle and stole her purse. They later went to Conn’s in Alexandria, LA, and used the woman’s ID and information to establish credit and buy two Apple Mac Computers.

Anyone who can identify these two people is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/ to submit your tip.