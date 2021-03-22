Bossier authorities seek ID of man wanted for using ‘cloned’ bank card at local ATM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish authorities need your help identifying a man wanted for using a “cloned” bank card at a local ATM.

According to the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, back on Jan. 17 a man used the bank card to make multiple withdraws from an ATM. Surveillance video showed the man was also accompanied by an unknown person in the passenger seat.

Detectives said they believe there are other victims in relation to this man.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or visit www.p3tips.com/.