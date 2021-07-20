Bossier car burglaries land 3 S. Louisiana men behind bars, 2 more on the run

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men from South Louisiana have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection with multiple car burglaries around North Bossier.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Cleondra Bernard, of Carencro, 21-year-old Jeremy Comeaux, of Lafayette, and Torri Lundy were all charged with theft and burglary following vehicle burglaries in the Legacy and St. Charles Place Subdivisions.

21-year-old Jeremy Comeaux, of Lafayette, 20-year-old Cleondra Bernard, of Carencro, Torri Lundy

On July 10 BPSO deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Legacy Subdivision. When they found the vehicle four men jumped out of the car and ran away.

Bernard was detained and questioned by detectives. He later admitted to burglarizing several vehicles in the Legacy Subdivision.

Comeaux, one of the four men that ran from the car, was arrested by patrol deputies on Airline Dr, he also admitted to burglarizing vehicles.

Detectives say the other three suspects went to the St. Charles Place Subdivision where they committed additional car burglaries and stole a vehicle.

That stolen vehicle was tracked to the Lafayette area, where all five suspects are from.

After identifying the other three suspects detectives issued a warrant for their arrest. Torri Lundy was arrested on July 18 by Crowley Police Department. He is currently awaiting extradition from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The other suspects, Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard remain at large and are believed to be in the Lafayette area.

“I want to personally thank that resident who saw something and said something that night while that suspicious car was driving by,” Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

Here are the charges and bond set for each person arrested for the car burglaries:

Cleondra Bernard

Theft from a Motor Vehicle – One count –

Simple Burglary-Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Three Counts

Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling – One Count

Criminal Conspiracy – One Count

Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) – One Count

ossession of Drug Paraphernalia – One Count

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms – Three Count

His total bond is set at $170,000.

Jeremy Comeaux

Simple Burglary -Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Four counts

Simple Burglary – Theft from an Inhabited Building -One count

Criminal Conspiracy – One count

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things – One count

Resisting an Officer – One count

Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) – One count

His total bond is set at $105,500.

Torri Lundy

Simple Burglary -Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Five counts

Simple Burglary – Theft from an Inhabited Building -One count

Attempted Vehicle Burglary – Five counts

Stolen Vehicle – One count

BSO detectives say additional charges are pending, and further arrests of other suspects are also expected as the investigation continues.

Both Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard have outstanding warrants for their arrests.