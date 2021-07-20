Bossier car burglaries land 3 S. Louisiana men behind bars, 2 more on the run

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men from South Louisiana have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection with multiple car burglaries around North Bossier.
According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Cleondra Bernard, of Carencro, 21-year-old Jeremy Comeaux, of Lafayette, and Torri Lundy were all charged with theft and burglary following vehicle burglaries in the Legacy and St. Charles Place Subdivisions.
On July 10 BPSO deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Legacy Subdivision. When they found the vehicle four men jumped out of the car and ran away.
Bernard was detained and questioned by detectives. He later admitted to burglarizing several vehicles in the Legacy Subdivision.
Comeaux, one of the four men that ran from the car, was arrested by patrol deputies on Airline Dr, he also admitted to burglarizing vehicles.
Detectives say the other three suspects went to the St. Charles Place Subdivision where they committed additional car burglaries and stole a vehicle.
That stolen vehicle was tracked to the Lafayette area, where all five suspects are from.
After identifying the other three suspects detectives issued a warrant for their arrest. Torri Lundy was arrested on July 18 by Crowley Police Department. He is currently awaiting extradition from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The other suspects, Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard remain at large and are believed to be in the Lafayette area.
“I want to personally thank that resident who saw something and said something that night while that suspicious car was driving by,” Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said.
Here are the charges and bond set for each person arrested for the car burglaries:
Cleondra Bernard
- Theft from a Motor Vehicle – One count –
- Simple Burglary-Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Three Counts
- Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling – One Count
- Criminal Conspiracy – One Count
- Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) – One Count
- ossession of Drug Paraphernalia – One Count
- Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms – Three Count
His total bond is set at $170,000.
Jeremy Comeaux
- Simple Burglary -Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Four counts
- Simple Burglary – Theft from an Inhabited Building -One count
- Criminal Conspiracy – One count
- Illegal Possession of Stolen Things – One count
- Resisting an Officer – One count
- Possession of Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana) – One count
His total bond is set at $105,500.
Torri Lundy
- Simple Burglary -Theft from a Motor Vehicle – Five counts
- Simple Burglary – Theft from an Inhabited Building -One count
- Attempted Vehicle Burglary – Five counts
- Stolen Vehicle – One count
BSO detectives say additional charges are pending, and further arrests of other suspects are also expected as the investigation continues.
Both Gage Rochelle and Damon Broussard have outstanding warrants for their arrests.
