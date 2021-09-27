Bossier City: 3-armed robberies in 3-hours crime spree halts with same day arrest

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police say a local man is behind bars after an almost three-hour crime spree that stretched from late Friday into early Saturday morning and involved three armed robberies.

Jesus Perez, 42, was taken into custody Saturday after an investigation into robberies Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit.

The first robbery took place at 10:42 p.m. Friday at the Exxon Food Mart in the 2200 block of Barksdale Blvd., the second took place an hour later at the Raceway in the 2100 block of Old Minden Road, and the third took place at 1:32 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K in the 2000 block of Old Minden Road.

Evidence at the scenes indicated that the same suspect was involved in all three crimes, and on Saturday, BCPD violent crimes investigators were able to develop Perez as the suspect who went into each of the three stores and robbed them at gunpoint, escaping with an undermined amount of money.

Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant and after it was issued, found Perez, arrested him, and booked him into the BCPD Jail on three counts of armed robbery, one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Perez was transferred to Bossier Maximum Security facility just before 7:20 a.m. Sunday, where his bond was set at $1,025,000.