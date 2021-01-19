Bossier City fast-food restaurant robbed at gunpoint

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier authorities need your help identifying a man accused of robbing a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

The robbery happened back on Nov. 12 at the Subway in the 2000 block of Airline Dr.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Crime Division, a man walked into the restaurant, ordered food and when he went to the counter like he was about to pay he pulled a gun from the waistband of his pants.

Detectives said the man then demanded employees to give him money from the registers. Once they gave him the cash he walked out of the business.

The man was described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years of age, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was also wearing a black colored facemask, black colored jacket, blue jeans, and a black colored beanie hat.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com/.