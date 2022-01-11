Bossier City man accused of fatal shooting in Willis-Knighton ER parking lot indicted

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the parking lot of a Willis-Knighton ER in October following a suspected road rage incident.

Ramsey Akes, 23 is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Cynthia Walker on October 27 in what police suspect was a road rage incident.

In a separate a grand jury proceeding in Bossier Parish, 39-year-old David Christopher McCart of Haughton was indicted for first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13. Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives say they searched McCart’s home in September and found that he was in possession of and producing child pornography. Additionally, McCart faces charges of aggravated crimes against nature, possession of pornography involving juveniles and third-degree rape.

“Both the Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are to be commended for their diligent investigations in both of these cases,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said. “These detectives do an outstanding job and always deliver a solid case to our office. We are happy with the grand jury’s decision and my office is eager to take these cases to trial.”