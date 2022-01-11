Bossier City man accused of kidnapping, sexually abusing 2 juveniles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing two juveniles just before Christmas is free on bond following his arrest Friday.

Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on charges of simple kidnapping, felony sexual battery, and misdemeanor sexual battery.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Paine was at a relative’s house in Caddo Parish on December 23 when he left with two juveniles saying he was going to the store.

Police say Paine never went to the store and instead drove around south Caddo Parish while he sexually abused one of the victims.

The girls were able to escape and run to a nearby house when Paine parked his vehicle in a church parking lot and walked behind the building.

Patrol deputies responded to the scene and arrested Paine that night for DWI. Further investigation led to the additional charges.

Paine was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and has since been released on bond totaling $80,000.