Bossier City man accused of sex crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police say a Bossier City man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman back in July.

Police say on July 10, the victim told them that she of a had been sexually assaulted by 25-year-old Antone Hill.

Police say after a weeks long investigation, they were able to gather enough evidence to charge Hill with Sexual Battery.

Hill was taken into custody on September 2, 2020 and later booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges.

The Shreveport Police Department encourages anyone who has been a victim of any sexual assault to contact Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Detectives at 318-673-6955, or contact the main line at 318-673-7300 #3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.