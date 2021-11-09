Bossier City man arrested after standoff sparked by domestic abuse call

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars after police say he punched his girlfriend in the mouth and then refused to come out of his house when police were called, leading to a brief standoff in the city’s Old Greenacres neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a domestic abuse dispute at the 2300 block of Tilman Drive after 40-year-old Nicholas Westfall allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face. She told investigators it was because his truck was not fixed. She left the house in Westfall’s truck and called police.

Police say Westfall refused to come out of the house, even after negotiators tried to communicate with him over the phone. Police say he hung up on them.

Police say the department’s Special Operations Services team ultimately had to use “a combination of non lethal gas and projectiles to gain Westfall’s compliance” before he was taken into custody outside the house around 1 p.m., after a “brief struggle.”

Westfall was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is now booked into the Bossier City jail, charged with domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.