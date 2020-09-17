Bossier City man arrested again after more victims of alleged molestation come forward

52-year-old Stacey Glenn Wilhite of Bossier City was already charged with molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery, and indecent behavior when he was arrested again Wednesday on two more counts of molestation after more victims came forward. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man already charged with molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery, and indecent behavior is facing more charges after two more victims came forward, and police say there may still be other victims.

Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 52, was originally arrested in late July and charged with two counts of sexual battery and indecent behavior. He was arrested again a week later and charged with molestation of a juvenile.

On Wednesday, Bossier City police say Wilhite was arrested yet again and charged with two more counts of molestation of a juvenile after detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two other victims who were under the age of 14 at the time the crime occurred.

Police say Wilhite turned himself in at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility Wednesday on the latest warrants.

According to investigators, there may be other victims in the case. Detectives are encouraging them to come forward as well. Anyone who may want to speak with detectives can call 741-8650.

