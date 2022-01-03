Bossier City man arrested for string of burglaries

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars for a string of burglaries in the Haughton area.
According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Rhoelantis A. Davis was arrested on December 31 on a warrant.
Detectives say Davis is linked to a recent string of burglaries and car break-ins in Haughton and south Bossier neighborhoods.
Davis is charged with a total of 11 counts of simple burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. He has been booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond set at $605,000
Police say this case is still under investigation with possible charges from several other jurisdictions.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!