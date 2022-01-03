Bossier City man arrested for string of burglaries

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars for a string of burglaries in the Haughton area.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Rhoelantis A. Davis was arrested on December 31 on a warrant.

Detectives say Davis is linked to a recent string of burglaries and car break-ins in Haughton and south Bossier neighborhoods.

Davis is charged with a total of 11 counts of simple burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. He has been booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond set at $605,000

Police say this case is still under investigation with possible charges from several other jurisdictions.