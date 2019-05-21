Bossier City man arrested in Benton homicide

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Benton man who was found fatally shot outside his home in March.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Justin C. Sepulvado is responsible for the death of 31-year-old Caleb Pippinger.

Pippinger was found unresponsive in the front yard of his home in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive around 10 p.m. on March 15 during a family get-together. Family members told Bossier deputies Pippenger had gone outside after hearing something and when he didn’t come back inside, they went out to check on him.

After the Bossier Coroner ruled Pippenger died of a gunshot wound, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office launched a search that has continued over the past two months. A $1,000 reward was initially offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Pippinger’s death. That reward was later doubled to $2,000.

In addition to first-degree murder, Sepulvado is also facing illegal possession of stolen things, drug possession, sex offender and parole violation charges. He remains in custody at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on $525,000 bond.



The following is the full statement released by BPSO Tuesday afternoon regarding Sepulvado’s arrest:

Justin C. Sepulvado, 29, of the 1300 block of Lampkin St., was taken into custody Monday afternoon by S.W.A.T. members with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office who were executing a search warrant of his residence and suspicion of his involvement in the homicide. Sepulvado also had arrest warrants and was possibly armed and dangerous, so the detectives and the S.W.A.T. team wanted to be extra cautious. Additionally, his residence was within 1,000 feet of nearby Meadowview Elementary School, and Sepulvado was a convicted sex offender. The S.W.A.T. team proceeded to the residence around 4:45 p.m., and the specialized team of deputies had Sepulvado in custody within 30 minutes of their arrival. Sepulvado was charged with various drug charges and the outstanding warrant charges, and he was interrogated by detectives with regards to the homicide investigation. After lengthy interviews with him and others, along with other evidence, Bossier Sheriff’s detectives charged Sepulvado with first degree murder. Also during the search of residence, Bossier detectives found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana; grinders, baggies, and a smoking pipe; a stolen moped valued at $2,000; he was additionally charged with: • Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

• Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

• Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Unlawful Presence of a Sex Offender

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Warrant with Caddo Sheriff’s Office)

• Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Warrant with Probation & Parole) Bossier detectives also arrested two others who resided at the residence. Kerry St. Martin, 40, was charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine); Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and Resisting an Officer. He fled from the residence in an attempt to escape from the backyard, but S.W.A.T. members quickly captured him. Leah N. Meshell, 29, was charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine); Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was stopped by Bossier patrol deputies shortly after departing the residence prior to the execution of the search warrant. They were all taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking just before midnight. Sepulvado’s bond is currently set at $525,000; St. Martin’s bond is $6,500; and Meshell’s bond is set at $7,000. Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.