Bossier City man arrested on child and animal sex abuse charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been arrested for allegedly possessing sexual images of children and having images of animals and humans engaged in sexual acts.

On Friday afternoon 47-year-old Daniel Smart was taken into custody by detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, detectives began an investigation on Wednesday, Sept. 23 after Smart was suspected to possess child sexual abuse materials.

Following a detailed investigation, Smart was charged with one count of Pornography Involving a Juvenile and one count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

Smart was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he faces a $400,000 bond.

Bossier City Marshals Office assisted in the investigation, and detectives will continue their forensic analysis of Smart’s electronic devices. Additional charges are anticipated.

Last year, Sheriff Whittington warned residents about the seriousness of possessing such sexual images and videos.

Sheriff Whittington said, “These are examples of crimes of depravity and deviancy. If you possess, transfer or manufacture sexual images of children or images involving sex acts between animals and humans, our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation using some of the best digital forensics tools available. You will be caught. You will be jailed.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.