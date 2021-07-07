Bossier City man arrested on child porn charges, 2 others facing drug charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man on child porn charges and two others on drug charges following a search warrant in Bossier City Wednesday.

Gary Mann, 60, of the 1200 block of Dudley Lane, was arrested Wednesday, July 7, on probable cause and charged with 17-counts of pornography involving juveniles, possession of schedule II (Meth), and drug paraphernalia.

Gary Mann, 60, is charged with 17-counts of pornography involving juveniles, possession of schedule II (Meth), and drug paraphernalia. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Cahlil Keener, 25, is charged with possession of schedule II and drug paraphernalia. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Jamie Scot, 35, is charged with possession of schedule II and resisting an officer. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to BPSO, while detectives were executing the search warrant on Mann, 25-year-old Cahlil Keener and 35-year-old Jamie Scott were at the scene, and they were both arrested.

Keener is charged with possession of schedule II and drug paraphernalia. Scott is charged with possession of schedule II and resisting an officer.

All three men are booked in the Bossier-Maximum Security Facility. Their bonds have not been set.

BPSO detectives say Mann could be facing additional charges pending the result of their investigation.