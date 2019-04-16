Bossier City man arrested on drug, reckless driving charges in crash that killed daughter

Breaking News
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man has been arrested on reckless driving and drug charges in connection with a crash that killed his 9-year-old daughter and injured another child. 

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 39-year-old Adam Dunn of Bossier City turned himself in Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of Schedule I (marijuana), two counts of possession of a legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dunn was at the wheel when the car entered the southbound lane of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and crashed into a guardrail on the night of December 8. 

His 9-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Dunn, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Dunn and another 5-year-old passenger were not seriously injured. 

At the time, police said Dunn was suffering from an unknown medical condition at the time the accident occurred and that alcohol was not suspected to be a factor. 

Dunn’s arrest Friday was the result of an ongoing investigation by BCPD’s Crash Investigation Unit. Police have not said whether additional charges are expected. 

Dunn was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility Friday and was released on $1,500 bond later the same day.  

