Bossier City man arrested on sexual battery charges involving juveniles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars, accused of having sexual contact with two juvenile victims under the age of 13.

According to Bossier City police, 52-year-old Stacey Glenn Wilhite of Bossier City was taken into custody Friday by detectives with the BCPD Juvenile Crimes Unit on a warrant charging him with two counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Wilhite was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bond.

