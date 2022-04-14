BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars after leading multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase from Bossier, through Shreveport and Greenwood, and into Waskom early Thursday morning.

Torrey Antwine, 23 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to Louisiana State Police, the chase started in Bossier City close to 1 a.m. when they attempted to stop 23-year-old Torrey Antwine for speeding and an improper lane change. Antwine did not stop, so the chase was on.

LSP and Antwine started heading towards Texas when Greenwood police joined in. During the chase, spike strips were deployed near I-20 westbound at exit 3 and the chase came to an end at the Texas Welcome Center just after 1 a.m.

(Source: Greenwood Police Department via Facebook)

(Source: Greenwood Police Department via Facebook)

Antwine is booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic abuse battery, flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, no driver’s license, expired license plate, first-offense driving while intoxicated, and probation fugitive.