Bossier City man charged, accused of owning sexual abuse photos of children

Robert Summers, 44, is charged with possession of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice when he attempted to destroy the evidence. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City Man has been charged after being arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing sexual abuse images of children and trying to get rid of the evidence.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Robert Summers is charged with possession of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice when he attempted to destroy evidence.

“We say it over and over: ‘Pornography involving children is illegal, and our team of detectives will use the best forensics technology to investigate these cases,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington.

“You will be caught…and you will go to jail. The innocence of our young people is something we diligently serve to protect.”

Summers was taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he faces a $235,000 bond.

Detectives say they are continuing their investigation, and additional charges are possible.