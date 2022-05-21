SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have arrested the man who allegedly led them, along with Bossier and Shreveport Police on an overnight car chase that spanned two parishes and resulted in the death of a juvenile passenger, according to Louisiana State Police.

Photo courtesy Lindsey Higgins

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, Willie Lawrence Player Jr., 22, of Bossier City, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charged with negligent homicide in the death of 13-year-old Brenda Adler, who was a passenger in the SUV he allegedly was driving that crashed in the 600 block of Montrose Drive in Shreveport’s Pierremont neighborhood.

Player also is charged with negligent injury of another female passenger in the SUV, who was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries she suffered in the accident.

In addition, he is charged with hit and run driving, flight from an officer and aggravated flight from an officer, after he jumped from the vehicle after it crashed and tried to elude police.

According to neighbors in the 600 block of Montrose, Player ran through yards while police chased him, but was cut short when a K-9 officer was enlisted to aid in the chase.

Player also is charged with possession of Schedule I and II drugs, and possession of a firearm/CDS.