Bossier City man charged in Whittington Street fatal shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found inside of her home late Tuesday night.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 32-year-old Terrence Ted Brown of Burchett Street was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Kalisca Williams.

BCPD says during the investigation, detectives found evidence that Brown was arguing with someone else when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired the weapon, unintentionally striking Williams.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Whittington Street. Police say Williams was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside her home and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown is booked in the Bossier City jail with no bond set.

