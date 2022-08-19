BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have made an arrest in the shooting on Interstate 20 Thursday that left a Shreveport man dead.

Albert Jo Lopez, 57 is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chase Brownfield, according to BCPD.

Brownfield was found early Thursday morning alone in the driver’s seat of a black 2006 Jeep Liberty that had crashed in the westbound lanes of I-20 on the downhill side of the Red River overpass. He was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Bossier City Police Department says their Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation and quickly determined that Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic dispute that may have led to the shooting.

Detectives believe Brownfield was shot from another westbound vehicle on I-20.

Lopez was booked into the Bossier City jail on the first-degree murder charge as well as one count of illegal use of weapons and remains held on a total bond of $515,000.

BCPD says the incident is still under investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Persons can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling or going online at www.p3tips.com.