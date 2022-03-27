BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars, accused of killing his wife, after police responded to a 911 hang-up call at their home Friday and found her fatally shot and him seriously injured.

Officers responded to the call in the 1200 block of Dot Avenue near Shed Rd and Swan Lake Rd. around 4:14 p.m. Friday and arrived to find Jennifer Player Thomas dead inside the home. Police also found her husband, 59-year-old Bob Thomas, inside the house. Police say both had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Online booking information indicates Bob Thomas was arrested Saturday at the Bossier City Police Department on Benton Road and charged with second-degree murder. The bond on the charge is set at $500,000.

Police say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or Bossier City Police at 318-741-8610.