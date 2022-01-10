Bossier City man charged with pornography involving animals and juveniles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars, charged with multiple counts of animal and juvenile pornography.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Michael Lofton of the 1100 block of Dudley Street, was arrested Friday, Jan. 7 after detectives executed a warrant at his home for his electronic devices.

Police say, during the investigation detectives found multiple files containing child sexual abuse images and images containing bestiality. Detectives then seized his cellphone as evidence and arrested Lofton on two felony statutes.

Lofton was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility and charged with 13 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 20 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. His bond is set at $450,000.