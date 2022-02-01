BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is behind bars after investigators say he confessed to downloading and sharing multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Joshua Acosta of the 2600 block of Village Lane in Bossier City was arrested after a search warrant was executed on his home. Investigators say they were acting on a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team.

Police say Acosta was taken to the detective’s office where he cooperated with the investigation and confessed There he confessed to downloading and sharing multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse.

He may face more charges after police go through his electronic devices. Acosta was charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles and was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Prison on a $150,000 bond.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Detectives encourage anyone with information regarding crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.