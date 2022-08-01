Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking possible sexual assault victims of a man arrested Wednesday on rape charges to come forward.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Paul Norman was arrested for possessing methamphetamine, which was found during a search at his home in the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City. PSO says deputies got the search warrant originally for an investigation of at least three recent and separate sexual assault investigations on three different women.

Norman was booked into Bossier Maximum Security Prison and additionally charged with first-degree rape and attempted first-degree rape on Friday. His bond is set at $800,000.

Deputies say Norman is a registered sex offender for a prior conviction of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2015.

BPSO says anyone who knows someone or who has been a sexual assault victim of Norman or anyone else is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 318-965-3418.