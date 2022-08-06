BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting.

Hannah Sheffield, 29, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Bossier City on April 10, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Bossier-Webster District Attorney’s Office)

A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old Demetrius McCoy in the killing of Hannah Sheffield, who was gunned down in her car while driving home on the night of April 10, 2021.

The fatal shooting happened on at the intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets in the Barksdale Annex community. Police called to the scene determined the 29-year-old Sheffield had been shot while driving home from dinner with friends. After being hit by gunfire, Sheffield’s car ran into a nearby house. Sheffield was alive when police arrived but later died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Prosecutors say that Sheffield was not the intended victim but was killed when McCoy fired at least two shots into Sheffield’s car which he mistook for the car of a rival that was his intended target. Testimony placed McCoy as the driver of his sister’s car which was captured on a security camera in the area immediately before the shooting then again fleeing the scene immediately after the killing.

McCoy was arrested while in the Bossier City jail on unrelated drug and assault charges several days after the fatal shooting.

“Hannah Sheffield was an innocent victim and her family deserved justice and I am proud of the efforts of Detective Britton Hampson and the Bossier City Police Department as well as well as our prosecutors and support staff,” Bossier Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said in a statement following the conviction. “They all worked tirelessly to bring this cold-blooded killer to justice.”

The case was prosecuted by Chance Nerren and Cody Boyd of the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s office and was defended by Shante’ Wells and Alex Washington. McCoy faces mandatory life in prison for second degree murder and will be sentenced by Judge Doug Stinson on December 5.