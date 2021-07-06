Bossier City man convicted of raping another person at tavern in 2019

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man is facing up to 40 years in prison after he was convicted in court last week of raping another person at a Bossier Parish tavern two years ago.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old David McFarlin was found guilty of second-degree rape on Friday, July 2 following a week-long trial.

It happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 22, 2019. BSPO says McFarlin was arrested and charged with first-degree rape involving a sexual assault of another person at a tavern.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says he is pleased with the outcome of a rape case that began with an investigation of the crime.

“This is one of those cases that went all the way through from arrest to conviction because of a dedicated team committed to public safety,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“We had good coordinated work between our detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Schuyler Marvin and his team at the District Attorney’s Office, the 26th Judicial District, and the forensic investigators at the North Louisiana Crime Lab. So often we hear people suggest, ‘they’ll just get away with it’, or ‘they’ll just drop the charges’. Not this time.”

Doug Stinson, assistant District Attorney, was the prosecutor in this case.

“The victim was pleased with the guilty verdict and very appreciative of the support from our office and the detectives who worked this case,” said Stinson.

“My job was certainly made a lot easier because of the impressive work by the Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Crime Lab.”

BSO detectives who testified during the trial also commended the DA’s Office and the Crime Lab, as well as the SANE nurses (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) who assisted in the investigation.

“The criminal justice system worked well,” emphasized Sheriff Whittington.

McFarlin was remanded into the custody of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office as he awaits sentencing on September 2.