Bossier City man found with stolen gun sentenced to federal prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A six-time convicted felon from Bossier City, who was found with a stolen gun inside his vehicle, has been sentenced to federal prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday that 38-year-old Quion M. Smith was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Jan. 4 Louisiana State Police Troopers approached Smith’s vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light near Interstate-220 in Bossier Parish and found a gun that was in plain view on the passenger seat.

Troopers removed the gun and conducted a records check which revealed that the gun had been reported stolen.

After further investigation, troopers also learned that Smith was a six-time convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing a weapon.

Smith has the followoing previous felony convictions:

Simple criminal damage to property – 2003

Possession of cocaine – 2007

Attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana – 2011

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana – 2016

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine – 2016

Attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – 2016

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together

all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods visit www.justice.gov/psn.