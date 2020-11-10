Bossier City man indicted in deadly pawn shop shooting over watermelon

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted a Bossier City man in the fatal shooting of another Bossier City man outside a local pawn shop in an argument over a watermelon in July.

According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury indicted 24-year-old Colton Matthews on a charge of second degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Joseph Williams Jr.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of July 24 outside the Cash ‘N A Flash Pawn Shop at 4601 E. Texas St. Police said the two men got into an argument over a watermelon outside the business and Matthews pulled out a gun and shot Williams.

A witness flagged down a state trooper, who called in Bossier City police. Williams was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on the scene.

If convicted of second degree murder, Matthews would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole or probation.

According to booking records, Matthews is free on $500,000 bond. The DA’s office says he is set to be arraigned on December 7 at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.

