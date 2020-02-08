Bossier City man involved in hit and run pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A convicted felon involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2018 has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on Feb 4.

According to a press release received from the United States Attorney’s Office this evening, 23-year-old, Laterreon Daron Morrison, of Bossier City, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents prove Morrison was involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Hearne and Hilary Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport on May 1, 2018.

Officers responded to the area and say they activated the patrol car’s emergency lights and sirens behind Morrison’s vehicle. Morrison then stopped in the middle of the lane, exited the vehicle, and attempted to run away when officers tried to conduct a pat-down.

Morrison was captured and taken into custody by officers.

Officers later recovered a Zastava 7.62X39mm caliber pistol from Morrison’s vehicle.

According to the release, Morrison was a convicted felon at the time of the incident, previously convicted of aggravated battery in Bossier Parish in 2014. Felons are prohibited under federal law from possessing the firearm.

Laterreon Morrison will be sentenced by Judge Foote on June 12, 2020, and faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.