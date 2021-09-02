Bossier City man jailed on child porn, animal sex abuse charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man has been arrested on dozens of child pornography and animal sex abuse charges.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office booking records, 37-year-old Nicholas Koury was booked into Bossier Max shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday and charged with 48 counts of pornography involving juveniles and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

The sheriff’s office says Koury was arrested on an active warrant following an investigation from a cyber tip from the NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children), with the assistance of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Detectives say Koury was in possession of more than 1500 files possibly depicting the sexual abuse of children. That investigation also revealed that Koury possessed files depicting 48 child victims who were previously identified through NCMEC.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Louisiana ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Taskforce works with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office investigating cybercrimes.

His bond has been set at $350,000.