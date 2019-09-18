Bossier City man sentenced for price changing scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man will spend three years in federal prison for stealing $180,000 using a price changing scheme.

Peter Stifner was also ordered to pay $180,117 in restitution and to forfeit thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise that law enforcement seized.

Stifner, who previously pleaded guilty on January 7, 2019, faces deportation back to Slovakia because of his legal status.

Prosecutors say Stifner conducted a scheme to steal merchandise from Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target by obtaining barcode stickers of lower-priced merchandise and placing them over the barcodes of higher-priced merchandise in the stores. He would then purchase the merchandise at the lower price and resell it online for a profit.

