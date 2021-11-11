Bossier City man sentenced in East Texas double murder

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Louisiana man accused of murdering two East Texans back in 2017 waived his right to a jury trial and will spend the next two decades in prison.

Marlon Kelly, 24, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was originally for capital murder of multiple persons for the double homicide that stemmed from a shooting at a trailer house.

Kelly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two 20-year sentences for two murder charges, along with 10 years for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. All sentences will be served concurrently.

Back on July 28, 2017, deputies were called to a home near County Road 334 between Panola and Bethany, where they found Dalton Berry, 21, of Panola County, and Shayla Carson, 18, of Waskom dead, and another victim alive.

Numerous shell casings were discovered on the ground in front of the trailer house. A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway of the residence in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

Kelly is one of four Bossier City men who were charged in connection with this crime.

L to R: Cartrell Oshae Dewayne Williamson, Mose Dandrew Smith, Cordarius D’Shun Thompson

Also arrested in the case are Mose Dandrew Smith, Cartrell Oshae Dewayne Williamson, and Cordarius D’Shun Thompson.

Smith has a jury trial date set for Dec. 6 in Panola County for a capital murder of multiple persons charge.

Williamson has a jury trial date set for next Monday for two counts of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thompson currently has no court dates scheduled.

Thompson and Williamson’s murder charges mean they do not face the death penalty if convicted.