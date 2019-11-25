Bossier City man sentenced to 39 years in prison for killing infant son

Cory Hannon, 24, of Bossier City, man has been sentenced to 39 years at hard labor for killing his 13-month-old son. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man has been sentenced to 39 years at hard labor for killing his 13-month-old son.

Cory Hannon, now 24, was originally charged with second-degree murder in March 2016 after the infant died as a result of what was later determined to be massive internal injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Hannon was set to go to trial on that charge and faced up to 40 years in prison if convicted, but ended up pleading to the lesser charge of manslaughter just before the trial got underway. At a sentencing hearing Monday, Judge Parker Self sentenced Harris to 39 years at hard labor for killing the child.

A statement released by the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office Monday cites documents referenced at Hannon’s sentencing hearing in which Hannon admitted being responsible for the death of his young son, Corey Hannon, Jr., blaming his actions on years of drug abuse.

On the day the baby was killed, the mother had already left for work and the grandmother came to pick up the baby to keep him for the day. Hannon handed the lifeless baby to the grandmother claiming that the baby was asleep. Efforts to revive the baby by the grandmother and Bossier City Fire Department were unsuccessful.

“Any time there is a death it is tragic but the death of a baby is one of the toughest things we have to deal with,” Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said in a statement following the sentencing. “I am pleased with how our office handled this case and we thank Judge Self for his diligent review of the pre-sentence investigation and of the statements submitted by the baby’s family.”

Speaking for the family, the statement also quoted grandmother Robin Bradford as saying, “We are glad it is over. Now my grandbaby can rest.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.