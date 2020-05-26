Bossier City Monday afternoon shooting victim identified

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man who died in a Monday night shooting has been identified.

According to a release sent out by the Bossier City Police Department, just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday BCPD responded to a report of shooting in the 1100 block of Rickerson Street.

Police say when they arrived they found 31-year-old Gregory Halloway Kimble laying in the street unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound.

Kimble was transported to the hospital by the Bossier City Fire Department but was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip online or through the mobile app.

The free “P3tips” mobile app has no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, and no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.