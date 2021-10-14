Bossier City neighborhood on lockdown as police search for suspect in shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City neighborhood is on lockdown as multiple law enforcement agencies search for the gunman in a shooting late Thursday morning.

According to Bossier City police Lt. Bart Cavanaugh, it happened around 11 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Foster Street.

Cavanaugh says the victim and the suspect, both males, know each other. While police say they don’t know what led up to the shooting, the victim was shot in the legs and the gunman fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Cavanaough says the gunman was spotted in a carport nearby on Barbara Street, prompting a lockdown in the area from Airline Drive to Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

In addition to K-9s, Cavanaugh says police have drones in the air.

While the gun was not found at the scene and police believe the gunman may still be armed, Cavanaugh says the public is not believed to be in imminent danger, as there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.