BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City police sergeant and police union president arrested Sunday by the FBI is accused of fraudulently obtaining controlled dangerous substances (CDS), according to information revealed in court early Monday afternoon.

Witnesses in Sanford’s North Bossier subdivision say they spotted agents at his home Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy: Bossier Watch)

BCPD Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford, who has also occasionally served as a spokesman for the police department, was handcuffed and shackled in a red CCC jumpsuit when he made his first appearance in federal court at 2 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby. Sanford’s wife, brother-in-law, and pastor were also in the courtroom.

During the hearing, prosecutors said Sanford’s arrest was the result of a criminal complaint, as opposed to a grand jury indictment.

That means the judge will examine the information provided by law enforcement and decide whether there is probable cause that a crime occurred. A preliminary exam hearing has been set for 2 p.m. Thursday, during which a bond hearing will also be held.

If the judge finds probable cause for the case to go forward, prosecutors will have to go to a grand jury to get an indictment.

Sanford was taken into federal custody Sunday after FBI agents executed a search warrant at police headquarters at the municipal complex on Benton Road seeking records related to the Bossier City Police Local 645 International Union of Police Association, according to a statement released Sunday evening by the Bossier City Police Department.

“Per DOJ policy, the FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation,” a spokesperson for the FBI New Orleans office wrote in response to an email request for a statement on what charges Sanford is facing.

Witnesses in Sanford’s North Bossier subdivision tell KTAL/KMSS agents were spotted at his home Sunday afternoon around the same time the FBI was executing the search warrant at BCPD.

It’s not clear whether that is where Sanford was taken into custody Sunday or whether agents searched his home.