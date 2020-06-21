Bossier City: One man critical; another charged with attempted murder in stabbing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KKTAL/KMSS) – One man is fighting for his life, while another is behind bars charged with attempted murder after a Saturday morning stabbing.

Dennis Warren Moore, 44, was taken into custody and charged in the stabbing of a 40-year-old man.

Just before noon Saturday, Bossier City Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 700 block of Butler Street in Bossier City.

When they arrived, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health in critical condition.

Police were able to develop a Moore as a suspect shortly after responding to the incident, and following an investigation, detectives charged Moore with attempted second degree murder.

Police believe Moore stabbed the victim during an argument.

