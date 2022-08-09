BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City that left one man dead and another man wounded.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Airline Drive, about a block south of RV Kerr Elementary. Patrol deputies called to the scene arrived to find the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken to the hospital. Police did not provide information on the condition on the surviving victim except to say that they are stable.

Neighbors say heard several gunshots.

Police say they believe the shooting is a result of an ongoing dispute between one of the victims and the suspect. Detectives are currently working on the case and now have multiple suspects in custody.

Detectives say there is no ongoing danger to the public related to this incident. This matter is still under investigation with more information to be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.