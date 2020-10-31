Bossier City police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating an early Saturday afternoon shooting that left one victim injured.

Just after noon Saturday, Bossier City Police and Fire Departments responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowview Drive. When they arrived, officers found a male who had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed that three males were walking in the area when a confrontation took place among them, which detectives believe led to the shooting.

The two suspects fled the area, and police are searching for them, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web or download the mobile app. The mobile app is secure, password protected, and anonymous.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.